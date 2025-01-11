ICSI CSEET January Session Exam 2025 today – check important instructions here
ICSI CSEET January Session Exam 2025 to be held today, January 11. Check important instructions here.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET January Session Exam 2025 on January 11, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the guidelines given here.
ICSI CSEET January Session Exam 2025: Important instructions here
- The examination will be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same for test centres.
ICSI CS June 2025 datesheet released at icsi.edu, check timetable here
- All candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using Mobile Phone, Tablet, Palmtop, etc.
- Candidates are required to properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their Desktop or Laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET.
- Candidates should keep with them (i) Admit Card; and (ii) Identity Card issued by Govt. Departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test failing which they shall not be allowed to take the Test.
- All the candidates appearing for the exam will be continuously monitored through video / audio mode by the supervisor, known as Proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the examination at examination centres.
ICSI CSEET May 2025 registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here
- Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test.
- To pass the examination, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper -2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the CSEET. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
- Candidates must dress properly & decently during the examination.
Recommended Topics
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment NewsSee More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET January Session Exam 2025 today – check important instructions here
See Less
SHARE
Copy