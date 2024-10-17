ICSI CSEET January 2025 registration begins at icsi.edu; eligibility, fee, syllabus, direct link to apply

ICSI CSEET January 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2025 examination. Candidates can apply through the link at icsi.edu. The ICSI has started the registration process for the CSEET January 2025 examination(Official website, screenshot)

The application deadline is December 15, 2024 and the exam is scheduled for January 11, 2025.

The application fee is ₹2,000.

Candidates who have passed or are appearing for the Class 12 final examination, and undergraduate students can apply for CSEET.

CSEET 2025 exam pattern, syllabus

The exam will be held online and in remote proctored mode. Candidates can take this test from their homes or any other place of convenience. The duration of the exam is 2 hours (120 minutes). There is no negative marking in the test.

Questions will be asked from four topics: Business Communication (50 marks), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (50 marks), Economic and Business Environment (50 marks) and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

To pass the CS Executive course entrance examination, candidates need to secure 50 per cent or more marks in aggregate and 40 per cent or more marks in each paper.

ICSI CSEET 2025: Direct link to apply for January exam

ICSI CSEET January 2025: Documents to be submitted along with the application

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit card/ hall ticket for 10+2 examinations (if appearing)

10+2 pass certificate/mark sheet

Category certificate (for availing fee concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

All these documents should be in jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, or pdf. The maximum allowed file size is 2 MB. The photo should be between 20-50 kb and the signature should be between 10-20 kb.

For further information about the examination, candidates can visit the institute's official website. For any help, the can contact the institute at 0120 - 4522000.