IIM CAT 2022 registration deadline extended, know last date here

IIM CAT 2022 registration: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has extended the last date for submission of online application for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Interested candidates can register for the CAT exam at the official website iimcat.ac.in

Earlier, the last date to register was September 14, 2022. Now the date has been extended to September 21, 2022 upto 5 pm.

“CAT 2022 registration deadline extended to 21-Sept-2022 upto 5 pm. Candidates can now chose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022.” reads the official website.

IIM will conduct the CAT 2022 exam in computer-based mode on November 27, 2022 in 3 sessions for a duration of 2 hours across centres in 150 cities.

The exam is conducted for admission to various management programmes at IIMs.

According to the official notification, the admit card for the exam will be displayed on October 27, 2022.

The online registration fee is Rs.2300 for all category candidates while the fee is Rs.1150 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in

Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’

Register, create User ID and Password and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes