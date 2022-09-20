IIM CAT 2022 registration ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply
Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will end the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process tomorrow, September 21 at 5 pm. Candidates who have not registered yet can do the same at the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. The CAT 2022 admit card will be released on October 27.
IIM CAT 2022 exam pattern: There will be three sections in the question paper:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
CAT Registration 2022: Know how To Apply
Visit official website at iimcat.ac.in
Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’
Fill the application form
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
