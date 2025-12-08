IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to raise objections
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 objection window will open today, December 8, 2025. The steps to raise objections is given here.
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will open the IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 objection window on December 8, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
The link to raise objection will open at 12 noon today. The last date to raise objection is till 11.55pm on December 10, 2025.
The official notice reads, "Candidates who have completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website (iimcat.ac.in), using their CAT application login ID and password.
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections
To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
2. Click on IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login.
4. Once login is done, the answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and download it.
6. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.
7. Upload the supporting documents.
8. Make the payment of processing fee.
9. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The IIM CAT examination was held on November 30, 2025. Around 2.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 3 sessions at 170 test centers across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
