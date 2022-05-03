Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IISER Admission: Application process for IAT 2022 begins tomorrow
IISER Admission: Application process for IAT 2022 begins tomorrow

  • IISER Admission: Candidates can apply for IAT 2022 on iiseradmission.in.
Published on May 03, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IISER Admission 2022: The application process for the IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022, the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Scientific Education and Research (IISERs) will begin on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. 

Candidates can apply for the exam on iiseradmission.in. 

The application process was to begin on April 29 but it was postponed by the authorities till May 4. 

“The opening of the Application Portal for IAT-2022 has been postponed to Wednesday May 4, 2022,” reads an official statement.

IAT 2022 is scheduled for July 3.

IAT is conducted for admission to 5-year BS-MS programmes at IISERs across the country. 

IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers 4-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences. 

There are multiple ways to secure admission at IISERs: the State and Central Board (SCB) channel, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

For the SCB channel, IISER conducts the IAT exam. For admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is KVPY aptitude test. 

JEE Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission through the third channel.

