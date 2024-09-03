IIT JAM 2025 registration begins at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has started the IIT JAM 2025 registration on September 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters can find the direct link through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for IIT JAM is till October 11, 2024. The last date for changing the examination cities or test papers or category or gender is till November 18, 2024.

The JAM admit card will be available in January 2025 and the examination will be held on February 2, 2025. There are seven papers in JAM 2025 – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

The documents required to apply for IIT JAM examination is Class 10 or SSC marksheet/ certificate, photograph, Signature and category certificate.

The minimum educational qualification required to appear for the test is an undergraduate degree. Candidates who are in the final year of the undergraduate programme are also eligible to apply for the test. All the eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

IIT JAM 2025: How to register

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAM 2025 application fee for one paper is ₹900 and for two papers, it is ₹1,250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and female categories. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.