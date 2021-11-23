Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC
competitive exams

Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC

  • The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.
Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC(Getty Images)
Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The main exam for prosecuting officer post will be held in the last week of December, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) said on Monday. The detailed schedule of the exam will be issued separately, it has informed candidates.

The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam.

For the main exam, the Commission is likely to issue new admit cards to candidates. Information regarding this will be intimated to candidates through the official website or else through registered mobile number and email ID. 

Meanwhile, the main exam of the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive exam is likely to be held in the first fortnight of February 2022. A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam. The preliminary exam was held on October 24. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam centre recruitment drive jammu and kashmir + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out