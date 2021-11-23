Jammu and Kashmir prosecuting officer main exam 2021 in Dec last week: JKPSC

The main exam for prosecuting officer post will be held in the last week of December, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) said on Monday. The detailed schedule of the exam will be issued separately, it has informed candidates.

The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam.

For the main exam, the Commission is likely to issue new admit cards to candidates. Information regarding this will be intimated to candidates through the official website or else through registered mobile number and email ID.

Meanwhile, the main exam of the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive exam is likely to be held in the first fortnight of February 2022. A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam. The preliminary exam was held on October 24. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam.