JEE 2022: JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, apply from Aug 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

  • The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has postponed the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.
JEE 2022: Latest update on JEE main and JEE advanced exams
JEE 2022: Latest update on JEE main and JEE advanced exams
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
The JEE Advanced 2022 test has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The IIT JEE test, which was scheduled for July 3, 2022, will instead be held on August 28, 2022. Candidates may find the updated exam date and other information on the IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE advanced test will consist of two exams, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. IST. Paper 2 will be held between 14:30 and 17:30 IST.

The registration process will commence on August 7, 2022, and the deadline for fee payment is August 11, 2022. From August 23 through August 28, 2022, the admit card will be available for download. The tentative answer key will be released on September 3, 2022, and the final answer key will be declared online on September 11, 2022.

The JEE advances 2022 result will be declared September 11, 2022.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Examination date revised

    The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. The exam will now be held on August 28, 2022, according to the revised schedule.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:36 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Age limit  

    Candidates must have been born between October 1, 1997, and October 1, 1998. SC, ST, and PwD candidates get a five-year age relaxation, which means they must have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:33 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Eligibility criteria

    Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the JEE (Main) 2022 B.E./B.Tech. course (all categories combined). The following are the percentages of candidates shortlisted in each category: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the rest 40.5 percent is OPEN to everyone. In each of these five sectors, PwD applicants are entitled for a 5% horizontal reserve.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:28 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Answer key

    The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, 2022, and the final answer key will be declared online on September 11, 2022.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:27 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Examination pattern

    The examination will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:17 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Admit card

    The admit cards will be available on the official website of  official site of IIT JEE from August 23 onwards. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:13 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Registration dates

    JEE Advanced 2022 exam will held on August 28. The registration process will begin on August 7 and the deadline for the submission of online application is August 11.

  • Apr 15, 2022 02:10 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam rescheduled

    The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has postponed the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. JEE advanced examination that was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022 will now be conducted on August 28, 2022.

JEE 2022: JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, apply from Aug 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

  • The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has postponed the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.
JEE 2022: Latest update on JEE main and JEE advanced exams
JEE 2022: Latest update on JEE main and JEE advanced exams
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
