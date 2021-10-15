JEE advanced 2021: How female candidates have performed this year

A total of 6,452 female candidates have aced the IIT entrance test (JEE advanced 2021) out of 41,862 candidates who appeared. JEE advanced 2021 results were announced on Friday, October 15. Kavya Chopra has topped the exam in female category; she has secured overall 98th rank. Kavya is from IIT Delhi zone and has obtained 286 marks out of 360.

A total of 34,520 female candidates had registered for the JEE advanced out of which 32,285 had appeared in the exam. The total number of females who have qualified in the exam amounts to 20% pass percentage.

Neeraja Vishwanath Patil is the female topper in IIT Bombay zone. She has secured 266 rank overall. Palle Bhavana, from IIT Hyderabad zone is the second topper among females and stands at 107 position in the overall category.

Bethina Joshitha Chowdhary and Shreya Tiwari are the female toppers in IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur zones, respectively.

Camelia Roy is the female topper from IIT Guwahati zone and Deepasha from IIT Roorkee zone.

Mridul Agarwal is the JEE advanced 2021 topper.