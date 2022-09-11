JEE Advanced 2022 Results: Orai boy & Gorakhpur girl top from IIT Kanpur zone

Kanishk Sharma (18) of Orai—emerged topper from IIT Kanpur zone with AIR 58. He is the only candidate to figure among top 100 from the zone. Pragati Agarwal of Gorakhpur topped among female category from the zone with AIR 545. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay declared JEE Advanced 2022 results on Sunday.

Elated with his result, Kanishk said, “This came as pleasant surprise. To be among top 100 is very satisfying and heartening. The hard work has been rewarded. I want to pursue computer science from IIT Mumbai, a childhood dream has come true.”

Kanishk is the only candidate from IIT Kanpur zone who figured among top 100.

“I mostly studied Chemistry from NCERT books and for physics and Mathematics, I went through study materials of coaching,” said Kanishk who had earlier scored 100 percentile in JEE Main too. He was among the total 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 examination across the country.

“Staying focused and regular study is the key. The periodic mock test helped me to learn the trick of time management and completing the paper on time,” said Kanishk who went to Vinayak Academy International School, Orai and passed CBSE Class 12 with 99.2%.

Kanishk who loves to play cricket and listen music said, “I remained focused for the competition and in the process prepared for board too.” His father, Rajesh Kumar Chachaundiya is a teacher and mother, Meenakshi Chachaundiya is housewife. His elder sister is doing B Tech.

Kanishk is a scholar of National Talent Search Exam conducted by NCERT. Kanishk had earlier appeared both in June and July JEE Main exam. "Since I scored only 99.94 percentile in June, I decided to write the second JEE Main exam in July and scored 100 percentile," he said.

Getting ready for JEE Advanced that throws open the gate for entry to IITs require special effort. “It is important to strike a right balance between board exam and to crack JEE Main and Advanced subsequently,” said Kanishk who did well in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana too.

Pragati Agarwal (18) of Gorakhpur who topped among female category from Kanpur zone with AIR 545 said she is happy to be topper in female category in the zone. She want to study computer science from either from IIT Delhi or Bombay.

“I was expecting to do well but never thought that I would be topper in the zone in female category. I am delighted with this achievement. The preparations had started four years ago when I joined coaching. I have been preparing to crack the exam since I was in class 9,” she said.

She said, “If a student is willing to study round the year, he can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE Mains, it also helped in preparing for my board exams.” Pragati loves cooking and plays piano to destress herself.

Pragati scored 497 marks out of 500 in CBSE class 12 exams this year. A student of Academic Global School in Gorakhpur, she got 100 each in Mathematics, Physics and physical education, 99 in Chemistry and 98 in English. Her father Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is a businessman.