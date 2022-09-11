JEE Advanced AAT 2022 registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay have started the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 registration on September 11, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the IIT JEE entrance exam are eligible to appear for Architecture Aptitude Test through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process begins on September 11 and will end on September 12, 2022. The link will remain active till 5 pm tomorrow. AAT will be conducted at all IITs. The test will consist of one paper of three hours duration. No separate admit card will be issued for AAT. The admit card is available to candidates on the official website.

The examination will be conducted on September 14, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon and results will be declared on September 17, 2022.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on candidate portal link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.