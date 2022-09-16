JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result on September 17, Know how to check

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result will be announced on September 17. The result will be available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check their JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result through their roll number and date of birth.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 was conducted on September 14.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.