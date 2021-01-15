JEE Main 2021: NTA alerts applicants against fake website for JEE application

National Testing Agency on Thursday released an official notice alerting the applicants of Joint Entrance Main Exam 2021 against some unscrupulous elements who have created a fake website - jeeguide.co.in in the name of JEE Main 2021 through which online application and fee payments are being solicited from the aspirants.

NTA has advised the students to apply for JEE Main only through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"It is revealed from few complaints received at NTA Helpdesk/Call Centre that some unscrupulous elements have created a fake website with URL: jeeguide.co.in in the name of JEE Mains 2021, through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited for JEE (MAIN) 2021 from interested candidates. In the said URL, an email address: info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 have also been provided for reciving communications in this regard. There could be many more such websites through which unscrupulous elements might be trying to deceive the aspiring candidates for JEE (MAIN) – 2021," the official notice reads.

NTA, through its notice, clarified that neither NTA nor any of its employees have any association with the url, email ID and mobile number as mentioned above.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted four times this year. The first cycle of exam will be held from February 23 to 26 for which the application window will close on January 16. The last date to pay the application fee is January 17.

Previous Next of 1 Page: