JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam city intimation slip released, admit cards soon

JEE Main 2022: Ahead of JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards, National Testing Agency (NTA) has published exam city information slips for the test. Candidates can now login to jeemain.nta.nic.in to check details of examination city allotted to them.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA said in the notification.

City information slips and admit cards are different. When released, direct link to download JEE Main 202 admit cards will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 shall be issued later,” NTA further said.

In case of difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, candidates can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.