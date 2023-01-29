JEE Main 2023 Analysis: Maths moderately tough, overall moderate paper in shift1

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 29th January 2023. The reporting time for students was 8:20 am and the exam started sharp at 9:00 am.

Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. Transparent water Bottles were allowed. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam:

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Easier Compared to Last Year as per students.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 29th January ,2023 (Forenoon Session):

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Algebra. Some good questions asked from Straight Lines, Circles, Hyperbola, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations. Few questions in MCQs were reported Lengthy & Tricky.

Physics – Easy Questions asked from Kinematics, Friction, Laws of Motions, Heat & Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Surface Tension, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Friction, Wave Optics, Semiconductors & Communication Systems. Few Numerical based questions were Easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate. More weightage was given to Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium. Questions covered Chemistry in Everyday Life, Environmental Chemistry, Co-ordination Compounds, Aldehydes & Ketones, Hydrocarbons, Biomolecules, Chemical Bonding, Solutions, Atomic Structure. Fact based questions from NCERT were easy.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics was Easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)