JEE Main 2023 April 11 admit card out on jeemain.nta.nic.in, download link here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam scheduled for April 11, 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 April 11 admit card out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The entrance test started on April 6 and will end on April 12. Admit cards for past exams and the two shifts scheduled for April 10 have already been released.

Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

How to download JEE Main admit card

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, open the JEE Mains admit card download link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Login and download the JEE Main admit card.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in,” NTA said.

Admit cards for JEE Main April 12 exam will be released in due course.