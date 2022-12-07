JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Dates likely soon, govt may announce fixed schedule
JEE Mains 2023 Dates Live Updates: NTA will hold JEE Main registration on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2023 Dates Live Updates: An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date is expected soon. National Testing Agency, which conducts the entrance examination, will announce dates on nta.ac.in and registrations will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the Education Ministry may announce a fixed schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET entrance exams from next year.
JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. The exact date will be informed by NTA in the exam notification. The information bulletin for JEE Main will also be published on the website.
There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams in 2021, 22 and are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.
Follow latest updates on NTA JEE Main 2023 here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:48 AM IST
JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2022: Why a fixed schedule?
This, as per the report, is being done to “streamline” the process of holding entrance exams and “avoid last minute confusion”.
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Fixed schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET could be on cards: Report
The central government plans to bring a fixed schedule for JEE Main, NEET and CUET entrance exams from next year, Times of India has reported.
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:45 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 syllabus
JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be mentioned in the information bulletin which will be released after the exam notification on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:30 AM IST
JEE Main application form 2023
JEE Main 2023 application form will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in soon after the exam notification is released.
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:29 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 in 2 sessions
NTA JEE Main 2023 will be held in 2 shifts. More details on the exam dates are awaited.
-
Dec 07, 2022 08:04 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 exam date
NTA is expected to announce JEE Main 2023 exam date soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.