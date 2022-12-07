JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Dates likely soon, govt may announce fixed schedule

JEE Mains 2023 Dates Live Updates: An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date is expected soon. National Testing Agency, which conducts the entrance examination, will announce dates on nta.ac.in and registrations will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the Education Ministry may announce a fixed schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET entrance exams from next year.

JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. The exact date will be informed by NTA in the exam notification. The information bulletin for JEE Main will also be published on the website.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams in 2021, 22 and are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.

Follow latest updates on NTA JEE Main 2023 here: