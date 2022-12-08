Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 date, registration not this week, NTA Director-General confirms

JEE Main 2023 date, registration not this week, NTA Director-General confirms

competitive exams
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:51 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 date and registration will not be announced this week, according to NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi.

JEE Main 2023 date, registration not this week, NTA Director-General confirms(HT)
JEE Main 2023 date, registration not this week, NTA Director-General confirms(HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will not begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 this week, the agency's Director-General Vineet Joshi has confirmed. JEE Main 2023 news live updates.

JEE Main 2023 dates will not be announced this week as well, he added.

This means students will have to wait for some more time to get official update on the engineering entrance test. JEE Main 2023 notification will be issued on nta.ac.in and registrations will be hosted in jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, some recent reports have suggested that the Education Ministry may announce fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023 to streamline the process of holding entrance exams, and avoid last minute confusions.

The entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IIITs, NITs and other participating institutions.

JEE Main is likely to be held twice next year. The exact dates will be mentioned in the exam notification.

Candidates can take one or both sessions of the exam and if they take both, their best total marks in the two sessions will be considered for ranking.

Syllabus, eligibility criteria and other relevent information about the test will be mentioned in the information bulleting, which will be published ahead of registrations.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains nta
jee mains nta

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out