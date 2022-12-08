JEE Main 2023 date, registration not this week, NTA Director-General confirms

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will not begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 this week, the agency's Director-General Vineet Joshi has confirmed. JEE Main 2023 news live updates.

JEE Main 2023 dates will not be announced this week as well, he added.

This means students will have to wait for some more time to get official update on the engineering entrance test. JEE Main 2023 notification will be issued on nta.ac.in and registrations will be hosted in jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, some recent reports have suggested that the Education Ministry may announce fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023 to streamline the process of holding entrance exams, and avoid last minute confusions.

The entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IIITs, NITs and other participating institutions.

JEE Main is likely to be held twice next year. The exact dates will be mentioned in the exam notification.

Candidates can take one or both sessions of the exam and if they take both, their best total marks in the two sessions will be considered for ranking.

Syllabus, eligibility criteria and other relevent information about the test will be mentioned in the information bulleting, which will be published ahead of registrations.