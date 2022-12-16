JEE Main 2023: NTA restores 75% criterion for admission, pass marks not enough

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has restored the 75% eligibility criterion for Engineering admission after qualifying in the JEE Mains entrance test – a practice which was followed in pre-COVID years.

While the eligibility criteria for appearing in the entrance test remains same as last year, the condition for taking admission at IIITs, NITs and GFTIs has changed.

Candidates must secure 75% marks (65% for SC, ST) in their Class 12 final examination, in addition to qualifying in JEE Main for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technological Institutions (CFTIs). Admission to these institutes are given through JoSAA and CSAB counselling.

“Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination,” reads the official statement.

In 2022, admission to these institutes was given on the basis of all India rank in JEE Main.

The 75% criterion does not necessarily apply to states or private institutions using JEE Main scores as they are free to set their own conditions for admitting students.

The 75% criteria was removed from JEE Main in 2020

In 2020, then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ relaxed norms for admission at centrally-funded institutions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in closure of schools, colleges and disrupted almost all education-related activities across the country.

Only pass marks in Class 12 was required for all these activities.

"Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs. JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," the minister had announced.

This continued in JEE Main 2021 and 2022 as well.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility to appear in the exam

The eligibility criteria for taking JEE Main 2023 remains the same. Candidates who have passed Class 12 in 2021, 22 or are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.

While there is no age limit to appear in JEE Main 2023, candidates might need to fulfill age criterion set by institutions for admitting students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON