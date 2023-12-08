JEE Main 2024: Session 1 correction window closes today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 correction window on December 8, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024: Session 1 correction window closes today, link here (HT File)

The official notice reads, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 December 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to make changes in JEE Main 2024 application form

JEE Main 2024: How to make changes in application form

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Main 2024 correction window available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make changes where necessary.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam city announcement will be done by the second week of January 2024 and the admit card will be available 3 days before the annual date of the examination. The JEE Mains session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.