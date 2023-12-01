JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration deadline extended till December 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1. Candidates can apply for the examination on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make corrections in their application from December 6 to December 12. JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam dates announced

The exam's first session is scheduled to begin on January 24 and end on February 1. Candidates will receive their exam admit cards three days before the scheduled exam dates. The first session of the JEE Mains exam city information slips will be issued by the second week of January.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

JEE Main 2024 session 1: Know how to register

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.