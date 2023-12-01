close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration deadline extended till December 4

JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration deadline extended till December 4

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 06:14 PM IST

NTA extends registration window for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1. Candidates can apply for the examination on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make corrections in their application from December 6 to December 12.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam dates announced
JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam dates announced

The exam's first session is scheduled to begin on January 24 and end on February 1. Candidates will receive their exam admit cards three days before the scheduled exam dates. The first session of the JEE Mains exam city information slips will be issued by the second week of January.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

JEE Main 2024 session 1: Know how to register

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out