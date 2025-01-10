JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam city slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
The city intimation slip is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip. The city intimation slip is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to download JEE Main 2025 exam city slip, admit card when released
Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Open the session 1 admit card or exam city slip download link, as required.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Submit and download your admit card.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
