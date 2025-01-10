Menu Explore
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam city slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 10, 2025 06:55 PM IST

The city intimation slip is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip. The city intimation slip is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip.

How to download JEE Main 2025 exam city slip, admit card when released

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the session 1 admit card or exam city slip download link, as required.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and download your admit card.

