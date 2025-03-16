JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip News Live: Session 2 intimation slips expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip News Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip soon. According to the exam's information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March and admit cards will be issued three days before the exam. When released, candidates can check the JEE Main exam city slip and admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

JEE Main 2025 session 2 is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

To download the JEE Main exam city slip and admit card, candidates will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

The exam city intimation slip informs candidates where their exam centres are located. The admit card mentions the name and address of the exam centre and other important details.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip when released

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the exam city slip.

Check live updates on JEE Mains session 2 exam city slip below.