JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1: Where, how to download hall tickets

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2023 in third week of January 2023. The Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card for session 1 will release next week and will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Exam 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The centre, date and shift will be indicated on the admit card. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE exam comprises of two paper- Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.