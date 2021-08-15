Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main admit card for last session exam expected soon
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:28 PM IST

The admit card of the last session of JEE Main 2021 which is scheduled to begin on August 26 is expected soon. The JEE main admit card will be released on the official website of the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA). 

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 can download the admit card from the official website using registration details. In case the NTA website doesn't load properly, candidates should wait for a while.

This will be the last JEE Main of this year. This exam was initially scheduled in May but could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The exam will be held till September 2 in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for the first time, in addition to Hindi, Gujarati and English.

This is the only edition of JEE Main 2021 which will be held after the declaration of class 12 results. This year, many state boards and CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

