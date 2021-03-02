JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

JEE main answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2021 for the February session on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 01/03/2021 to 03/03/2021 (upto 05.00 PM)," reads the official notice.

The agency had conducted the JEE mains examination from February 23 to 26, 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check JEE main answer key 2021.

How to check JEE main answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check JEE main answer key

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.