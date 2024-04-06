JEE Main Exam 2024 Shift 1 Analysis: Difficulty level moderate, Maths lengthy, says experts

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Exam 2024 Shift 1 examination for April 6, 2024. Shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon at various exam centres across the country. JEE Main 2024 Exam Live Updates JEE Main Exam 2024 Shift 1 Analysis: Difficulty level moderate, Maths lengthy(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Experts say that the Shift 1 exam difficulty level was moderate. Physics and Chemistry were easy, while Mathematics was lengthy and tricky. Check complete details here.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres has shared the difficulty level of Shift 1 here:

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 6th April 2024 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices &Determinants, 3 D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Function, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Area, Conic Sections with mixed concept questions. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy &Tricky.

Physics – Easy . Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Induction, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy but Easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic & Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, d & f Block elements, Coordination Compounds, p-block elements, Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Stoichiometry, General Organic Chemistry, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Amines, , Aryl & Alkyl halides with mixed concept questions. Some fact-based questions from NCERT were asked.

In terms of order of Difficulty –Mathematics was Moderate while Physics was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.