National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for JEE Main Exam 2025 Session 1 on December 1, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction window will close on December 2, 2025. JEE Main Exam 2025: Session 1 correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates will be allowed to make the corrections till the last date. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

Changes can be made on Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name, Class 10/ equivalent details, Class 12/ equivalent details, state code of eligibility, exam city selection, medium of exam, date of birth, gender, category, sub-categiry, signature and aadhaar details.

Direct link to make corrections JEE Main Exam 2025: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Exam 2025 Session 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the necessary changes.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, "Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates." For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.