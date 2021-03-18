JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The first shift of the third day of JEE (Main) March 2021 Paper-I examination, for the candidates aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).
Reaction from students after the exam:
(1) There was total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.
(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject)
(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:
• Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.
• Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.
• Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.
(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held in February.
Subject-wise difficulty level:
• Mathematics: Moderate to Tough level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus & Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. No questions on Mathematical Reasoning.
• Physics: Easy level. Questions asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors & Communication devices. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Error Analysis had 2 questions.
• Chemistry: Moderate level. Organic & Physical Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were tricky.
In terms of the order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate to Tough level while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.
(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FITJEE expert. Views expressed here are personal.)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here
- Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
- NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SWAYAM March admit card 2021 released at swayam.gov.in, here's direct link
- SWAYAM March admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam ends
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
- In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox