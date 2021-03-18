JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students

JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The first shift of the third day of JEE (Main) March 2021 Paper-I examination, for the candidates aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

Reaction from students after the exam:

(1) There was total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

• Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions: Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held in February.

Subject-wise difficulty level:

• Mathematics: Moderate to Tough level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus & Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. No questions on Mathematical Reasoning.

• Physics: Easy level. Questions asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors & Communication devices. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Error Analysis had 2 questions.

• Chemistry: Moderate level. Organic & Physical Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were tricky.

In terms of the order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate to Tough level while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FITJEE expert. Views expressed here are personal.)