JEE Main result 2025 by tomorrow, know about JoSAA and CSAB counselling

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 final answer key today, April 18 and will announce the result by tomorrow, April 19, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result 2025 live updates JEE Main result 2025 by tomorrow, know about JoSAA, CSAB counselling(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The top 2.5 lakh candidates (all categories combined) of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination.

After the JEE Advanced result, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the online counselling process for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions such as NITs and IIITs.

JEE Advanced result 2024: Who can participate in JoSAA counselling

Both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates can participate in the JoSAA counselling.

However, the JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats, but JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NIT+ only.

NIT+ means seats of the NITS, IIEST Shibpur, IIITS and other GFTIS.

Check the JoSAA official website here.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will organise another counselling session for the leftover seats of NIT+ after the Josaa rounds and some other seats.

Learn more about CSAB here.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped, what happens next?

JEE Main result is not just for JoSAA and CSAB seats. Several states and private institutions accept the entrance examination for admission to Engineering and other professional courses.

Along with the JEE Main session 2 results, NTA will declare candidates' all India ranks.

For those who have appeared for both sessions of the entrance test, the best out of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

How to download JEE Main session 2 result when declared?

Visit the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 scorecard download link. On the login window, enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the answer key.

Candidates can visit the NTA websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates about JEE Main.