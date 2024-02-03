National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 on February 2, 2024. All interested candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here

The last date to apply is till March 2, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of application fee is till March 2, 2024.

The official website reads, “The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. ”

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is ₹1000/- for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900 and for female candidates is 800, SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates application fees is ₹500/- for centres in India.

City intimation slip will be available by third week of March 2024 and admit card will be available for download 3 days before the actual date of examination. The examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The result will be announced on April 25, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.