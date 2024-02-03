 JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 03, 2024 07:49 AM IST

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 on February 2, 2024. All interested candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: Registration begins, link here

The last date to apply is till March 2, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of application fee is till March 2, 2024.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The official website reads, “The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. ”

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is 1000/- for general male candidates and 800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is 900 and for female candidates is 800, SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates application fees is 500/- for centres in India.

City intimation slip will be available by third week of March 2024 and admit card will be available for download 3 days before the actual date of examination. The examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The result will be announced on April 25, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On