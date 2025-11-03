JEE Mains 2026: Can calculators be used in examination? Here's what NTA says

National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued an official clarification concerning the use of calculators by candidates in the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains 2026. JEE Mains 2026: Candidates appearing for the exam cannot use calculators in any form, the NTA clarified in an official notice. (Representative image/Unsplash)

As per NTA, although the Information Bulletin for JEE Mains 2026 mentions the availability of an onscreen calculator during Computer-Based Test (CBT), the feature is not applicable for the the JEE Mains examination.

The agency said use of calculator for CBT forms part of the generic test conducting platform, however it will not apply for JEE Mains 2026.

As such, candidates appearing for the exam cannot use calculators in any form.

The NTA said, “In the Appendix-VIII of the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) – 2026 on “Computer Based Test (CBT)” which has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website, it has been mentioned that an onscreen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination.”

The agency further regretted the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE Mains 2026 and any inconvenience caused to candidates. It advised candidates to refer and download the revised Information Bulletin available on the official website.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Registrations Underway Notably, the registration process for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 commenced on October 31, 2025. Candidates can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 1 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration window will close on November 27, 2025.

As per the schedule, the exam city details will be out by the first week of January 2026.

The JEE Mains Session 1 exam will be conducted between January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website NTA JEE.