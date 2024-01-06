JEE Mains Exam 2024: Session 1 image correction window closes today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 1 image correction window on January 6, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the image they have uploaded can do it through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Exam 2024: Session 1 image correction window closes today, link here

The specifications for the candidate’s photograph mentioned in the official notice is given here.

Passport size Photograph (size: 10 kb to 200 kb) [The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background] Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly. Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable. Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected. Application without photographs shall be rejected. The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size colour photographs with white background. Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. deshaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly.

The image correction link was opened on January 4, 2024.

JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam city details will be available in the second week of January, and the admit card will be released 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.

