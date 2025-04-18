JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 updates: Still waiting. 2 P.M. is over. Any update?, ask anxious candidates

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet to release the Final Answer Key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2, anxious candidates have taken to social media to express their frustration. JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 live updates JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 updates: Anxious candidates have taken to social media as the NTA has not yet released the JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025. (Representative image)

The Agency in an earlier post had informed that the Final Answer Key would be out by 2 PM on April 18, 2025. However, the answer key has so far not been released, much to the dismay of candidates who are waiting in anticipation.

Some have even taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment.

For instance, a user named Pushpkar Bhardwaj said the candidates are still waiting as the scheduled time was over, and asked for an update.

Another user, Vivaan Gupta, visibly angered by the delay, asked the reason as to why the final asnwer key was not out despite being informed that it would be out by 2 PM.

Whereas another user Devashsish Jha, wrote perhaps the NTA was using a different clock…

It may be mentioned here that the NTA had released the final answer key on April 17 but took it down in just few hours. The agency announced the revised date for its release in a post on X.

The NTA said, “The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025.”

Following this, the Agency informed that the results will be out by April 19.

JEE Mains Session 2 Final Answer Key 2025: How to download when out

Candidates will be able to download the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key The final answer key PDF will open on your screen Download and keep a printout for future reference

