Friday, May 10, 2024
JEECUP 2024 registration window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, apply through direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2024 07:59 PM IST

JEECUP 2024 registration window closes today. Interested candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude the registrations today. Interested candidates who have not applied yet and want to submit their applications now for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic can do so by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2024: Registration window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Apply through the direct link.
JEECUP 2024: Registration window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Apply through the direct link.

Alternatively, the applications can also be submitted through this direct link.

Once the applications are submitted, the correction window will be made available from May 11 to May 12, 2024, wherein candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms and submit the fee by 11:59 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the registration date was earlier extended to May 10.

Notably, the UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to apply:

  • Visit the official website of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, open the link titled ‘Online Application Form Submission for JEECUP – 2024’
  • Enter the details asked and submit it.
  • Your login credentials will be generated.
  • Log in and proceed to fill out the application form.
  • Fill out your form, pay the application fee, upload documents, and submit your form.
  • Download the confirmation page and save a copy for further use.

Exam and College Guide
