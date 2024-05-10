UGC NET June 2024 registration ends today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the UGC NET June 2024 registration process on May 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for UGC – NET June 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The link to register will remain active till 11.50 pm. The last date for submission of the examination fee (through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI) will be till May 12, 2024. The correction window will open on May 13 and will close on May 15, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024: How to apply online

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ Unreserved is ₹1150/-, for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender is ₹325/. The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

The UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 18, 2024, instead of June 16, 2024. The decision to postpone UGC NET examination was taken after NTA received various representations from the candidates to extend the date of the Examination for UGC - NET June 2024 due to UPSC CSE (Prelims) Examination – 2024 on the same date, i.e. 16 June 2024.

UGC – NET June 2024 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.