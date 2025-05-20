JEECUP 2025: Last date to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic entrance test today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the extended application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) Polytechnic today, May 20. Those who have yet to apply for the exam can submit their forms at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025: Registration for UPJEE Polytechnic entrance test ends today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Previously, the JEECUP or the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam for groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8 was scheduled for May 20 to May 28. The exam has been rescheduled, and the revised dates will be announced later.

The admit card was expected on May 14, which has also been postponed.

The official website reads, “The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon.”

This change of exam dates can also affect dates for post-exam related activities such as answer key and result. Candidates should visit the official website for updates.

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced after the results.

UPJEE 2025: Steps to apply for JEECUP 2025

Visit the council's website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 online application link for the course you want to apply.

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload documents, and pay the exam fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The exam will have objective-type questions. Each question will have four options and only one will be correct. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer.

There will be no negative mark in UPJEE 2025. If more than one answer is correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will be awarded full marks.