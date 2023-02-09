Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE Mains admit card tomorrow on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Mains admit card tomorrow on jkpsc.nic.in

Published on Feb 09, 2023

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023: JKPSC Mains admit cards will be available for download on jkpsc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will release Combined Competitive Mains exam (JKPSC CCE Mains 2022) admit card tomorrow, February 10. JKPSC Mains admit cards will be available for download on jkpsc.nic.in.

The commission said any candidate desirous of getting his/her examination centre changed may submit a representation duly signed by the candidate to the Controller of Examination at Commission’s Office at Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina Srinagar by or before February 3, 2023. Requests sent via email will not be entertained.

JKPSC will hold CCE Mains exam from February 20 to March 2, 2023. It will be held in two shifts – morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

The admit card will be displayed. Open it.

Download it and take printout for exam day. Read all the instructions carefully, confirm the details including exam centre information.

