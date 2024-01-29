JKSSB Account Assistant 2024 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the Accounts Assistant, Finance Department post. Candidates can check the answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB conducts written exam for Accounts Assistant, Finance Department post(Shutterstock)

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Conducted the Written Examination for the Accounts Assistant, Finance Department post on January 28.

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer keys.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 29-01-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check JKSSB account assistant 2024 answer key

JKSSB Account Assistant 2024 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department, held on 28-01-2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys

Download the answer key and take the print for future reference.