JKSSB Assistant Scientific Officer DNA 2024 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Scientific Officer (DNA), Home Department posts on January 7, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB ASO (DNA) 2024 answer key available on official website(Shutterstock)

JKSSB ASO (DNA) examination will be conducted on January 7, 2024. Applicants can submit objections and submissions in the format required, including hard copies of any supporting documentation and a charge of ₹200 per question payable in favour of J&K Services Selection Board's Accounts Officer.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CP0 Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 08-01-2024, during office hours only" reads the official notification.

JKSSB ASO DNA 2024 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer (DNA), Home Department, held on 07-01-2024"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the printout for future reference.