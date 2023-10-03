JKSSC DEO admit card 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator today, October 3. Candidates will be able to download the DEO exam 2023 admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their E-mail and Date of Birth. JKSSB releases admit card for Data Entry Operator post; exam on October 8(PTI)

The JKSSB will conduct the written examination for the post of Data Entry Operator will be conducted on October 8.

JKSSC DEO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for OMR Examination Data Entry Operator, Election Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020”

Enter log-in credentials, i.e. E-mail ID and Date of Birth

Your JKSSB DEO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates should contact the JKSSB Help Desk at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com or call 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) if they are having trouble downloading or using their admit card. Help-Desk will only be operational from October 3 to October 8, 2023, during office hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON