JNUEE 2021 admit card released, download at NTA portal

The JNUEE admit cards have been released today, September 1. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE -2021) exam will be held from September 20 to September 23. The admit cards are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA).

JNUEE admit card

JNUEE admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/jnueeadmitcards2021/logintypes.aspx

Click on the date of birth tab or else the password tab

Enter the relevant details

Submit the details

Download the JNUEE admit card

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the NTA has said.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in,” the agency has informed candidates.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.