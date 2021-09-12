Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JNUEE 2021 admit card released, download at NTA portal
JNUEE admit card released, download at NTA portal .(HT file)
JNUEE admit card released, download at NTA portal .(HT file)
competitive exams

JNUEE 2021 admit card released, download at NTA portal

  • The JNUEE admit cards have been released today, September 12. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE -2021) exam will be held from September 20 to September 23. The admit cards are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST

The JNUEE admit cards have been released today, September 1. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE -2021) exam will be held from September 20 to September 23. The admit cards are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA).

JNUEE admit card

JNUEE admit card 2021: Know how to download

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the NTA has said.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in,” the agency has informed candidates.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu exam jnu exams jnu admission + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.