JSSC Excise Constable recruitment: Last date to apply for 583 vacancies

The application process for JSSC Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2022 will end today on April 2. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in.

The last date for the payment of examination fee is April 5.Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application form on April 9 and April 10. This recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization.

JSSC Excise Constable requirement Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 10th from a recognised educational institution.

JSSC Excise Constable requirement age limit: The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age for UR/EWS category and up to 27 years of age for OBC/BC category, up to 28 years of age for women candidates and 30 years of age for SC/ST category candidates.

JSSC Excise Constable requirement application fee: Candidates are required to pay the fee of ₹100 as application fee and for all SC/ST category candidates, the application fees is ₹50.

Direct link to apply here

JSSC Excise Constable requirement: Know how to apply

Visit official website jssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for JECCE-2022

Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and fill the application

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit form

Download form and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification here.