Karnataka Common Entrance Exam 2025 timetable for UG, PG courses out, check KCET, PGCET & other exam dates

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka Common Entrance Exam 2025 timetable. The schedule has been released for UG, PG courses. Candidates who want to check the Common Entrance Exam timetable can find it on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka Common Entrance Exam 2025 timetable for UG, PG courses out

The timetable comprises of registration, exam dates of KCET, DCET, PGCET and Post Bacchlaureate.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET registration process will begin on January 23 and will conclude on February 21, 2025. The examination will be held on April 16, 17 and 18, 2025. On April 16 and 17, the exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The Karnataka DCET examination will be held on May 31, 2025. The registration process will begin on April 24 and will close on May 10, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule, PGCET 2025 registration process begins on April 24 and will conclude on May 10, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/ M.Architecture/ MCA/ MBA. The examination for M.E/M.Tech/ M.Architecture will be held on May 31, 2025 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and examination for MCA/ MBA will be held on June 22, 2025 in two shifts- MCA will be held in first shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and MBA will be held in second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Post Baccalaureate registration will commence on April 24 and end on May 10, 2025. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon on June 22, 2025.

