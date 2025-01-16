KCET 2025: Karnataka CET registration dates begins on January 23 at kea.kar.nic.in, check exam dates here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the KCET 2025 registration on January 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2025: Karnataka CET registration dates begins on January 23

The Karnataka CET registration process begins on January 23 and will close on February 21, 2025.

The KCET 2025 examination will be held on April 16, 17 and 18, 2025. On April 16, Physics and Chemistry papers will be held, on April 17, Mathematics and Biology subjects will be held and on April 18, Kannada subject will be held.

The registration and exam dates was shared by Dr. MC Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka on his X account. The tweet reads, "he Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the CET exam. For the first time, information has been provided at once about the entrance exams for all professional courses to be held during the year. For the convenience of students, software has been developed to conduct document verification in the respective colleges."

KCET 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for KCET can follow the steps given below.

⦁ Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

⦁ Click on Karnataka CET link available on the home page.

⦁ A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

⦁ Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

⦁ Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

⦁ Once done, download the confirmation page.

⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.