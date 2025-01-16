Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 out at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, download link here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 out at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, download link her

The Kerala SET 2025 January examination will be held on February 2, 2025. There will be two papers for SET January 2025. Paper I is common for all candidates. .It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There shall be 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JANUARY-2025.

NIFT 2025 entrance exam correction window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, direct link here

For Paper I: There shall be 120 questions for Paper I with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B. Each question shall carry one mark.

Paper II: There shall be 120 questions carrying one mark each for the subjects under Paper II except for Mathematics and Statistics. For Mathematics and Statistics there shall be only 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks each.

Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Click on Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEECUP 2025: UP polytechnic entrance test, UPJEE, registration begins, link to apply

The registration process started on September 25 and concluded on November 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LBSEDP.