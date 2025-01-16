NIFT 2025 entrance exam correction window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 entrance examination on Thursday, January 16. Candidates who have already registered and wish to make correction on their application forms can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. NIFT 2025 entrance exam correction window will close on January 16, 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The direct link and details are given here.

Candidates must note here that corrections on application forms will only be allowed till 11:50 PM.

Notably, the NTA re-opened the correction window following several requests from candidates who were unable to complete the online correction in their application forms during the earlier time-frame, that is between January 10 and January 12, 2025.

The NTA said, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 16 January 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.”

“Since this is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ for the latest updates,” the NTA added.

NTA will conduct NIFT 2025 on February 9, 2025, in both computer-based test (CBT) as well as Paper-based modes.

Candidates will not be allowed to change the following:

Mobile Number E-Mail address Address (Permanent and Present) Signature – Image Upload

Candidate can change any one of the fields:

Candidate Name Father Name Mother Name

Candidates will be allowed to change all the following fields:

Class XII/ Equivalent details Graduation Details Post Graduation Details Date of Birth Gender Category Sub-category / PwBD

Additionally, candidates will be allowed to edit Programme Selection fields and change examination cities.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.