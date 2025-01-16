Menu Explore
BCU defers Jan 16 first-sem UG exams indefinitely hours after issuing revised timings, cites ‘unavoidable reasons’

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2025 11:56 AM IST

The latest notice by the BCU comes only hours after it revised the timing for B.Com exam which directly overlapped with the CA test scheduled for Thursday, 

The Bengaluru City University, BCU, has postponed examinations for all first semester undergraduate degree courses scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025, without mentioning a revised date, citing unavoidable reasons. The letter, which addressed heads and principals of the examination centres, said that a new date will be announced shortly.

The Bengaluru City University said that a new date for the postponed UG exams will be announced shortly. (Photo credits: bcu.ac.in)
The Bengaluru City University said that a new date for the postponed UG exams will be announced shortly. (Photo credits: bcu.ac.in)

The latest notice by the BCU comes just a few hours after the university issued a letter wherein it revised the timing for B.Com exam scheduled for December 16 from 9:30 AM to 2 PM which directly overlapped with the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination which also starts from 2 PM on the same day.

The change in timing had reportedly put candidates in a difficult position, news agency PTI had reported.

The report quoted BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar who said that a first-year B Com student approached him on Wednesday with her father, distressed over the sudden change.

“Her first B Com exam was originally scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 am. Since she is also pursuing a CA qualification, her CA exam is set for 2 pm the same day,” PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

He further added that at 4.30 pm on Wednesday the student received a message from Bangalore City University on her mobile which stated that the exam scheduled for 9.30 am on Thursday has been postponed to 2 pm.

As per Kumar, he immediately contacted the state's Higher Education Minister, Dr M C Sudhakar, and requested a resolution to the issue from the student's perspective.

The MLA also pointed out that postponing an exam just 24 hours before it was scheduled without proper consideration reflected poorly on the university's credibility.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow Us On