5 ways parents can help children build emotional resilience

As children grow, they face various challenges, including social pressure, academic demands, and interpersonal conflicts. Developing the necessary skills to navigate these obstacles effectively involves fostering emotional capabilities. Emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in helping children cope with challenges effectively. Parents play a major role in nurturing this emotional intelligence by providing a supportive environment. Based on multiple insights and research, here are five strategies to help children develop emotional resilience:

Building Bridges through Open Conversation

By providing children with an environment in which they feel free to say what they are thinking, letting them talk about their feelings, helping them find the right words without any kind of judgment, and acknowledging their emotions when they are upset, we make them believe that their feelings are essential and valued.

Parents can ask a child how that made him/her feel or what he thinks they can do about it. This makes them valid ate their emotions and teaches them how to deal with and process their feelings appropriately. Child psychologists say that validation of children's emotions develops a strong sense of self-worth and resilience in them.

Teach Problem-Solving Skills

Life’s challenges often require practical solutions. Resilience builds when a child learns to overcome obstacles with minimal interference. Instead of rushing to solve every problem for them, guide your child through the problem-solving process. Break down challenges into manageable steps and brainstorm potential solutions together. For example, if you know your child is having an issue with a school assignment, ask them, 'What part do you think you can tackle first.'

Experts argue that encountering and overcoming challenges is essential for building emotional strength. By allowing children to face difficulties, parents help cultivate essential coping mechanisms that are vital for future success. As they learn to navigate problems on their own, they gain confidence in their abilities.

Encourage Healthy Risk-Taking

Encourage the children to venture out of their comfort zone. This can be done by allowing them to try something new or facing age-related challenges. Teach them that even though they may fail, it's a lesson learned through effort, not setbacks. It is only then that the child learns not to give up, but takes it as a challenge to grow.

Child psychologists say challenges are embraced to build emotional strength and resilience. When children understand that failure is a natural part of life, they are better equipped to confidently navigate future obstacles. Celebrating attempts rather than outcomes helps reinforce a growth mindset necessary for resilience.

Model Resilience and Positivity

Children tend to learn from what they see their parents do. Hence, it is crucial to model resilient behaviour in your everyday life. Show them how you handle stress and setbacks calmly and positively. Demonstrate coping strategies such as deep breathing or self-reflection during difficult times. It is rightly said that 'Mindful parenting significantly improves parent-child relationships by creating a safe environment where children can grow.” It means responding thoughtfully rather than reacting impulsively creates a nurturing and supportive environment.

By witnessing your ability to bounce back from adversity, children learn that difficulties are a natural part of life that can be managed with patience and persistence. As we know resilience is not a trait but a skill that can be cultivated where your actions serve as a powerful lesson.

Build Strong Connections and Support Systems

A strong support system is the foundation of emotional safety and resilience. Spend quality time with your child by having meaningful conversations and shared activities to strengthen your bond. Encourage them to form relationships with family members, friends, and mentors who can provide emotional support during difficult times.

Developing close relationships with family and friends strengthens mental health by building resilience. A sense of belonging and knowing they’re not alone in tough times provides emotional security and strength.

Resilience is not built overnight but it’s shaped through everyday moments of connection, trust, and encouragement. With open communication, training on solving problems, healthy risk-taking, good modelling, and strong relationships, parents can significantly influence a child's emotional resilience.

Leading child psychologists emphasize that resilience is cultivated through experience rather than an inherent trait. Teaching this trait allows children to understand how to face problems and grow into well-rounded adults. In today’s world, where challenges range from academic pressure to complex social dynamics, raising emotionally resilient children is more crucial than ever. This will result in a generation which is empathetic, compassionate, and fully equipped to meet the complexities of the future.

(Author Anita Madan is Head Curriculum Development, EuroKids. Views expressed are personal.)